    Suzuki Motor Gujarat surpasses 30 lakh units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Suzuki Motor Gujarat surpasses 30 lakh units production milestone
    • Fastest to manufacture three million units across all Suzuki-run facilities
    • Plant to produce EVs from FY24-25

    Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the 3 million units production milestone. It has also become the fastest of all Suzuki facilities across the world to achieve this milestone. The celebratory unit to roll out of the plant was a Maruti Fronx.

    SMG commenced operations in February 2017 and achieved the feat in six years and 11 months. Notably, the last one million units were manufactured in just about 17 months. This facility has an annual production capacity of 7.50 lakh units. Vehicles manufactured here, which include the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, and the Tour S, are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front View

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki’s board of directors recently approved the acquisition of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under the ownership of Maruti Suzuki as mentioned above.

    Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to reach the 3 million cumulative production milestone in Gujarat. This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility. I express my gratitude to all the employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, whose contribution has been instrumental in achieving this landmark. With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY24-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire, and Fronx. Aligned to the Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision, 50 per cent of the total vehicles exported by Maruti Suzuki in FY22-23 were manufactured at SMG.”

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
