    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    218 Views
    • Valid till 31 December, 2023
    • Valid till 31 December, 2023
    • Kiger attracts the maximum discount

    Renault Cars India is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio for the month of December 2023. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyal bonuses, and are valid till 31 December, 2023.

    The following are the model-wise Renault car discounts in December 2023:

    ModelDiscount bifurcationTotal discount
    KwidRs. 20,000 cash discount + Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus + Rs 10,000 loyalty bonusRs. 50,000
    TriberRs. 20,000 cash discount + Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus + Rs 10,000 loyalty bonusRs. 50,000
    KigerRs. 25,000 cash discount + Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus + Rs. 20,000 loyalty bonus Rs. 65,000

    The above-mentioned offers may vary depending on region, dealership, model, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested buyers can connect to their nearest authorised dealership to know more about these offers.

    Renault Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the automaker has globally unveiled the new-gen Duster. The five-seater SUV features the brand’s new design language and is underpinned by the CMF-B architecture. It gets a completely updated exterior and interior along with petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain options. We expect this third-generation SUV to hit the Indian shores by 2025.

    Gallery

