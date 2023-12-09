Tata Motors extends support to customers affected by cyclone 'Michaung' Flooding

Services valid till 31 December

Available for both ICE and EVs

In view of the destruction caused by cyclone Michaung, Tata Motors has announced a comprehensive service plan for both passenger vehicles and its electric vehicles range.

Extension of Warranty and Service Periods:

To ease the burden on customers facing challenges in vehicle maintenance, the company is extending the Standard warranty period, extended warranty period, annual maintenance contract period, and free service period* for vehicles in the affected region. This extension applies to contracts expiring in the period December 01, 2023, to December 15, 2023, and will be valid until December 31, 2023.

Dedicated Emergency Road Assistance Team:

A dedicated emergency road assistance team has been established to systematically handle cases, prioritising them based on customer call dates and area accessibility. This ensures a streamlined response to the unique needs of each affected customer.

24 X 7 helpdesk:

Tata Motors has activated a 24/7 helpdesk reachable at 1800-209-8282 to assist customers in distress. The helpline serves as a central hub for emergency assistance, offering timely support.

Free Towing Assistance:

Customers can avail of towing support to the nearest dealership, providing a crucial lifeline during these challenging times free of cost. Additionally, the company has immediately deployed Flat Bed Trucks, Under Wheel Lifts, and more towing vans to enhance on-ground resources, reinforcing our commitment to providing robust towing assistance.