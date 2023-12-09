CarWale
    Nissan Motor India Extends Support for Chennai Customers

    CarWale Team

    • Assistance provided includes free towing, insurance claim support, discounts on floor carpet and engine oil replacement

    • Company announces extended working hours at Chennai workshops

    Nissan Motor India has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers with Nissan cars impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. This includes a special helpdesk and call centre that can be reached at 18002093456, free towing vehicles support and claim filing assistance. In addition, Nissan also has special offers on carpet replacement, extended workshop hours and special offers on engine oil and oil filter replacement

    Workshop details in Chennai/ Service Centre Details:

    Workshop NameContact NoAddress

    Autorelli Nissan Koyambedu

    		7035392000

    89-A, Nerkundram, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600107

    Autorelli Nissan Iyyappathangal

    		70353750002/264, Agraharam Road, Iyyappanthangal, Chennai - 600 056, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600056

    Autrelli Nissan OMR

    		8925901110No 6, Anna Nedunchalai, OMR Velachery Link Road, Mgr Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600096

    Lakshmi Nissan Ambattur

    		9840177606No:68, Developers Plot (Sp), Ambattur, Near Vavin Junction, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600058
    Lakshmi Nissan Guindy9841300042No E317, Industrial Est Guindy, Super A12 & 13, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032
     Next 
