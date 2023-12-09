Nissan Motor India Extends Support for Chennai Customers

• Assistance provided includes free towing, insurance claim support, discounts on floor carpet and engine oil replacement

• Company announces extended working hours at Chennai workshops

Nissan Motor India has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers with Nissan cars impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. This includes a special helpdesk and call centre that can be reached at 18002093456, free towing vehicles support and claim filing assistance. In addition, Nissan also has special offers on carpet replacement, extended workshop hours and special offers on engine oil and oil filter replacement

Workshop details in Chennai/ Service Centre Details: