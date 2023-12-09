Nissan Motor India Extends Support for Chennai Customers

• Assistance provided includes free towing, insurance claim support, discounts on floor carpet and engine oil replacement
• Company announces extended working hours at Chennai workshops
Nissan Motor India has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers with Nissan cars impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. This includes a special helpdesk and call centre that can be reached at 18002093456, free towing vehicles support and claim filing assistance. In addition, Nissan also has special offers on carpet replacement, extended workshop hours and special offers on engine oil and oil filter replacement
Workshop details in Chennai/ Service Centre Details:
|Workshop Name
|Contact No
|Address
Autorelli Nissan Koyambedu
|7035392000
89-A, Nerkundram, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600107
Autorelli Nissan Iyyappathangal
|7035375000
|2/264, Agraharam Road, Iyyappanthangal, Chennai - 600 056, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600056
Autrelli Nissan OMR
|8925901110
|No 6, Anna Nedunchalai, OMR Velachery Link Road, Mgr Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600096
Lakshmi Nissan Ambattur
|9840177606
|No:68, Developers Plot (Sp), Ambattur, Near Vavin Junction, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600058
|Lakshmi Nissan Guindy
|9841300042
|No E317, Industrial Est Guindy, Super A12 & 13, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032