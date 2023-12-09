Volkswagen India extends support to customers affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai

Complimentary Roadside Assistance to customers affected by heavy rains in Chennai

The current VW range includes Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended service support to flood-affected customers in Chennai. The support includes complimentary roadside assistance and priority comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages.

The automaker in an official statement has said that necessary standardised repair guidelines had been issued across all its dealerships in the city and that the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience. Customers can contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155 for immediate reach.