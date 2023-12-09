New 2024 Maruti (Suzuki) Swift base variant detailed

Expected to arrive in 2024

The Japanese market has three trim levels

Everyone has been raving about the new-generation Swift that was launched for the Japanese market on 6 December. This is the same car that will come to India next year and be offered pretty much the same way that you see in our pictures and stories. But while all the pictures have showcased the fully loaded version, what about the lower-spec model? Well here it is, the Japanese spec XG variant or what will be the India-spec VXi variant and here is what you will get if that’s what you plan to go for.

Exterior changes

On the outside, the VXi (XG) variant loses out on chrome plastic inserts in the grille and both the bumpers. There is also no rear spoiler or door protectors and you get 15-inch steel wheels with covers as a part of the package. Surprisingly, you get LED headlamps and DRLs across the range but no fog lamps in this base model.

Interiors and feature list

Inside, the steering wheel comes without chrome inserts and upholstery is full-black as opposed to black and silver for the higher-spec models. There is no centre armrest or climate control system in this base variant. The touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect telematics with a 9.0-inch display and six speakers is an optional extra and is priced at Rs 70000 (121000 yen) as an add-on. There is no 360-degree camera or level-2 ADAS included in the deal even as an add-on. All versions get six airbags, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain option

This base version gets the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol that produces 81bhp/107Nm and is mated to a CVT but there is no mild-hybrid technology. Mileages stand at 23.4kmpl for the 2WD and 22kmpl for the 4WD.

Will this be the exact version that will come to India?

It should show up the same way as the LED headlamps and optional touchscreen infotainment system. A 2-DIN Bluetooth head unit with type-C USB charging points is expected to come as the entertainment package for this future VXi variant.