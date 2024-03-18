Maruti Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 77,000 in March 2024

Prices in India start from Rs. 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in five variants across two powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on both Arena and Nexa products. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and accessory discounts and are valid till the end of this month. In this article, we will focus on the discounts offered on the Fronx.

For the current month, the turbo-petrol variants of the Fronx attract a maximum discount of up to Rs. 77,000. This includes an accessory discount of up to Rs. 60,000 in the form of Velocity Edition, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000. On the other hand, the naturally aspirated variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7,000, respectively.

Under the hood, the Fronx can be had in two powertrains – 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre NA petrol. While the former belts out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque, the latter generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and an AMT unit.