    Toyota Taisor to debut on 3 April, 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Taisor to debut on 3 April, 2024
    • Likely to be offered in two powertrain options
    • Will be the fourth product under the Maruti-Toyota alliance

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has confirmed that the Maruti Fronx-based Taisor will debut in the country on 3 April, 2024. Upon its introduction, the Taisor will be the fourth product under the Maruti-Toyota alliance after the Baleno-Glanza, Grand Vitara-Hyryder, and Hycross-Invicto pairs.

    The Taisor will share the same design silhouette as the Maruti Fronx. However, to differentiate between the two products, Toyota will provide the model with a new front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps and taillamps, and a set of new alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard layout will be almost identical to the Fronx but might get a different cabin theme and seat upholstery.

    On the equipment front, it will come loaded with a nine-inch smart touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, HUD, and a 360-degree camera.

    In terms of engine options, we expect the Taisor to continue with the same powertrains as the Maruti Fronx. It is likely to be equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 89bhp/113Nm and 99bhp/148Nm, respectively. Customers can configure these motors with a five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, or an AMT gearbox.

    Upon its arrival, the Toyota Taisor will go up against the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue.

