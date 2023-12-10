Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts of up to Rs. 53,000 in December 2023

Prices in India start from Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in four variants

Here’s some good news for buyers planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The automaker is offering huge discounts on the sedan in the month of December 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Let us take a look in detail.

On the purchase of the Ciaz, one can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 53,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Currently, the sedan is available in four variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, with prices starting from Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Honda City rival uses a BS6 Phase 2 and RDE-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter.