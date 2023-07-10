CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July 2023

    - Available in a single powertrain 

    - Offers valid till 31 July, 2023

    Here’s some good news for buyers planning to drive home a new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz this monsoon. Maruti Nexa is offering discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 on the Ciaz in the month of July 2023. These benefits are available in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and scrap bonuses, and are valid till 31 July, 2023. 

    Maruti Ciaz discounts in July 2023

    Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, a scrap bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000. However, the offers may vary depending on the dealership, region, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest you contact the nearest authorised Maruti dealership to know more about the benefits. 

    Ciaz engine, transmission, and safety features

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Ciaz is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter. In terms of safety, the Ciaz comes equipped with features like a hill hold assist, an electronic stability program, and airbags as standard across all variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals and competition

    The Ciaz competes with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6719 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.11 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 10.49 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 10.33 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 10.65 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.11 Lakh

