Maruti Suzuki Ciaz attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July 2023

- Available in a single powertrain

- Offers valid till 31 July, 2023

Here’s some good news for buyers planning to drive home a new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz this monsoon. Maruti Nexa is offering discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 on the Ciaz in the month of July 2023. These benefits are available in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and scrap bonuses, and are valid till 31 July, 2023.

Maruti Ciaz discounts in July 2023

Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000, a scrap bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000. However, the offers may vary depending on the dealership, region, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest you contact the nearest authorised Maruti dealership to know more about the benefits.

Ciaz engine, transmission, and safety features

Under the hood, the Ciaz is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter. In terms of safety, the Ciaz comes equipped with features like a hill hold assist, an electronic stability program, and airbags as standard across all variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivals and competition

The Ciaz competes with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus.