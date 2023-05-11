Maruti Suzuki Ciaz attracts discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 in May 2023

- Available in a single BS6 2-compliant petrol powertrain

- Offer valid till 31 May, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Nexa is offering benefits of up to Rs. 28,000 on the Ciaz in the month of May 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash and corporate discounts, and are valid till 31 May, 2023. The sedan is offered in four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Customers can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. However, the offers may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, and region. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealership to know more about the benefits.

Powering the Ciaz is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter. Apart from this, safety features such as hill hold and electronic stability program are now standard across all the variants of the sedan.