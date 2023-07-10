CarWale
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe breaks cover

    -         Replaces two coupes in the line-up 

    -         A soft-top cabriolet version revealed alongside 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the all-new CLE-Class. It is a mid-size coupe, which replaces two slow-selling coupes in the Mercedes-Benz line-up. A soft-top convertible version of the CLE has also been revealed alongside, and we expect a high-performance AMG version to arrive soon too. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Dimension and Design: 

    The all-new CLE measures 4,850x1,860x1,428mm. It’s based on the same platform as the new-gen C-Class and replaces the C-Class Coupe and the E-Class Coupe in the Three-Pointed Star’s portfolio. It offers 10mm more headroom, 19mm more shoulder and elbow room, and 72mm more knee room compared to the erstwhile C-Class Coupe. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of styling, the CLE nails the brief of being a handsome-looking two-door coupe. The front looks sleek yet masculine as it does on the new-gen C-Class. But in profile, the sloping roofline carries a proper coupe stance, something that many coupes of late have forgotten. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Even at the back, the masculine stance combines with modern design to lend the CLE a chic look. 

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Interior 

    As we had predicted, the CLE carries an S-Class-inspired cabin. With the 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, it gets a C-Class-like 11.9-inch centre touchscreen mounted on the dashboard, running the latest MBUX interface. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Then, the feature list includes 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, Dolby Atmos with spatial audio, Nappa leather upholstery, rear axle steering, advanced driver assist, and new-age connectivity features. 

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Powertrain 

    Left Side View

    Powering the new CLE is a mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine as well as a bigger straight-six. The former is a 2.0-litre unit, making close to 253bhp and 400Nm wearing the 300 4Matic badge. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the latter is a 3.0-litre unit in 450 4Matic guise making around 373bhp and more than 500Nm. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission with an AWD system. 

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Market Debut 

    Right Side View

    Mercedes-Benz is expected to commence the sale of the all-new CLE-Class in Europe first, followed by the American market. The CLE is also expected to arrive in India sometime next year. 

