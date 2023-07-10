Hyundai Exter launched; first-in-segment features listed

- Prices in India start from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Offered in seven variants across nine colour options
Earlier today, Hyundai India launched the Exter in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer had already commenced the bookings of the micro-SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries will begin from tomorrow, 11 July, 2023.
Carving a space for itself in the cut-throat segment, the Exter not only comes with a long feature list, but it also offers many first-in-segment features to woo buyers from its competition. We have listed below all the segment-first features that the Punch rival gets to help you decide whether or not you should invest in the all-new Exter.
Hyundai Exter first-in-segment features
|Sr No
|Feature name
|1
|Sir airbags
|2
|Shark fin antenna
|3
|Footwell lighting
|4
|Metal pedals
|5
|Voice-enabled sunroof
|6
|Dashcam with dual cameras
|7
|Wireless charger
|8
|Type-C USB fast charger
|9
|Rear AC vents with power outlet
|10
|Paddle shifters
|11
|Digital instrument cluster with 12 language support
|12
|On-board navigation system
|13
|Ambient sounds of nature
|14
|Home to car
|15
|Burglar alaram
|16
|Three-point seat belts
|17
|Hill assist control
|18
|Vehicle stability management
Hyundai Exter engine, transmission, and mileage
The Hyundai Exter employs a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine, which is now E20 fuel ready. This motor generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG version that generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The Exter returns a fuel efficiency of 19.4kmpl for the petrol MT, 19.2km for the petrol AMT, and 27.1km/kg for the CNG MT.
Hyundai Exter prices
The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter.
|Variants
|Ex-showroom prices
|EX
|Rs. 6 lakh
|S
|Rs. 7.27 lakh
|SX
|Rs. 7.99 lakh
|SX(O)
|Rs. 8.64 lakh
|SX(O) Connect
|Rs. 9.32 lakh
|CNG
|Rs. 8.24 lakh