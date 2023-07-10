Hyundai Exter launched; first-in-segment features listed

- Prices in India start from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Offered in seven variants across nine colour options

Earlier today, Hyundai India launched the Exter in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer had already commenced the bookings of the micro-SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries will begin from tomorrow, 11 July, 2023.

Carving a space for itself in the cut-throat segment, the Exter not only comes with a long feature list, but it also offers many first-in-segment features to woo buyers from its competition. We have listed below all the segment-first features that the Punch rival gets to help you decide whether or not you should invest in the all-new Exter.

Hyundai Exter first-in-segment features

Sr No Feature name 1 Sir airbags 2 Shark fin antenna 3 Footwell lighting 4 Metal pedals 5 Voice-enabled sunroof 6 Dashcam with dual cameras 7 Wireless charger 8 Type-C USB fast charger 9 Rear AC vents with power outlet 10 Paddle shifters 11 Digital instrument cluster with 12 language support 12 On-board navigation system 13 Ambient sounds of nature 14 Home to car 15 Burglar alaram 16 Three-point seat belts 17 Hill assist control 18 Vehicle stability management

Hyundai Exter engine, transmission, and mileage

The Hyundai Exter employs a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine, which is now E20 fuel ready. This motor generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG version that generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The Exter returns a fuel efficiency of 19.4kmpl for the petrol MT, 19.2km for the petrol AMT, and 27.1km/kg for the CNG MT.

Hyundai Exter prices

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter.