    Hyundai Exter launched; first-in-segment features listed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Exter launched; first-in-segment features listed

    - Prices in India start from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    - Offered in seven variants across nine colour options 

    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier today, Hyundai India launched the Exter in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer had already commenced the bookings of the micro-SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries will begin from tomorrow, 11 July, 2023. 

    Carving a space for itself in the cut-throat segment, the Exter not only comes with a long feature list, but it also offers many first-in-segment features to woo buyers from its competition. We have listed below all the segment-first features that the Punch rival gets to help you decide whether or not you should invest in the all-new Exter. 

    Hyundai Exter first-in-segment features

    Sr NoFeature name
    1Sir airbags
    2Shark fin antenna
    3Footwell lighting
    4Metal pedals
    5Voice-enabled sunroof
    6Dashcam with dual cameras
    7Wireless charger
    8Type-C USB fast charger
    9Rear AC vents with power outlet
    10Paddle shifters
    11Digital instrument cluster with 12 language support
    12On-board navigation system
    13Ambient sounds of nature
    14Home to car
    15Burglar alaram
    16Three-point seat belts
    17Hill assist control
    18Vehicle stability management

    Hyundai Exter engine, transmission, and mileage

    Hyundai Exter Engine Shot

    The Hyundai Exter employs a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine, which is now E20 fuel ready. This motor generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG version that generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The Exter returns a fuel efficiency of 19.4kmpl for the petrol MT, 19.2km for the petrol AMT, and 27.1km/kg for the CNG MT. 

    Hyundai Exter prices

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter.

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    EXRs. 6 lakh
    SRs. 7.27 lakh
    SXRs. 7.99 lakh
    SX(O)Rs. 8.64 lakh
    SX(O) ConnectRs. 9.32 lakh
    CNGRs. 8.24 lakh
