    Hyundai Exter launched in India: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

    - Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Hyundai Exter prices and delivery details

    The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model that will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 will begin on 11 July.

    Exter 2023 engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a CNG variant that develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit is available only with the petrol versions. The carmaker also revealed the mileage of the model during the launch event.

    New Exter colours and variants

    Hyundai Exter Left Side View

    In terms of colour options, the Exter is offered in Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Variant options include EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the Exter.

    Hyundai Exter variant-wise features

    Exter EX (Petrol MT)

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    Foldable key

    LED tail lights

    Front and rear silver skid plate

    Painted black rear garnish

    Body-coloured bumpers

    14-inch steel wheels

    Floor mats

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Fully digital instrument cluster

    Multiple regional UI languages

    Front power windows

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Exter EX(O) (Petrol MT)

    ESC, HAC, VSM

    Exter S (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT)

    Highline TPMS

    LED DRLs

    Painted black radiator grille and C-pillar

    Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

    14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Interior garnish with 3D pattern

    Painted black AC vents

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Voice recognition

    Front and rear speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Rear AC vents

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Type-C fast charger in front row

    ESC, HAC, VSM (CNG only)

    LED turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only)

    Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)

    Exter SX (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT)

    Reverse parking camera

    Rear defogger

    Projector headlamps

    Painted black roof rails and rear spoiler

    15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

    Fabric and leatherette upholstery

    Electric sunroof

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Cruise control (petrol only)

    15-inch diamond-cut wheels (dual-tone only)

    Metal pedals (AMT only)

    Paddle shifters (AMT only)

    Exter SX(O) (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT)

    Smart key

    15-inch diamond-cut wheels

    Footwell lighting

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Engine start-stop button

    Wireless charger

    Cruise control

    Cooled glove box

    Rear wiper and washer

    Exter SX(O) Connect (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT)

    Dashcam with dual cameras

    Front and rear mud-guard

    BlueLink connectivity

    Ambient sounds of nature

    H2C with Alexa

    OTA updates

    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter launched; deliveries to begin tomorrow

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

