Hyundai Exter launched in India: Variants explained

- Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh
- Available with petrol and CNG powertrains
Hyundai Exter prices and delivery details
The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model that will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 will begin on 11 July.
Exter 2023 engine and specifications
Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a CNG variant that develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit is available only with the petrol versions. The carmaker also revealed the mileage of the model during the launch event.
New Exter colours and variants
In terms of colour options, the Exter is offered in Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Variant options include EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the Exter.
Hyundai Exter variant-wise features
Exter EX (Petrol MT)
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Impact-sensing auto door unlock function
Foldable key
LED tail lights
Front and rear silver skid plate
Painted black rear garnish
Body-coloured bumpers
14-inch steel wheels
Floor mats
Fabric seat upholstery
Fully digital instrument cluster
Multiple regional UI languages
Front power windows
Height-adjustable driver seat
Exter EX(O) (Petrol MT)
ESC, HAC, VSM
Exter S (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT)
Highline TPMS
LED DRLs
Painted black radiator grille and C-pillar
Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles
14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Interior garnish with 3D pattern
Painted black AC vents
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Voice recognition
Front and rear speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Rear AC vents
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Type-C fast charger in front row
ESC, HAC, VSM (CNG only)
LED turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only)
Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)
Exter SX (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT)
Reverse parking camera
Rear defogger
Projector headlamps
Painted black roof rails and rear spoiler
15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels
Fabric and leatherette upholstery
Electric sunroof
Tilt-adjustable steering
Automatic climate control
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Cruise control (petrol only)
15-inch diamond-cut wheels (dual-tone only)
Metal pedals (AMT only)
Paddle shifters (AMT only)
Exter SX(O) (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT)
Smart key
15-inch diamond-cut wheels
Footwell lighting
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Engine start-stop button
Wireless charger
Cruise control
Cooled glove box
Rear wiper and washer
Exter SX(O) Connect (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT)
Dashcam with dual cameras
Front and rear mud-guard
BlueLink connectivity
Ambient sounds of nature
H2C with Alexa
OTA updates