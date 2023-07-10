Hyundai Exter launched in India: Variants explained

- Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

- Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

Hyundai Exter prices and delivery details

The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model that will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 will begin on 11 July.

Exter 2023 engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a CNG variant that develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit is available only with the petrol versions. The carmaker also revealed the mileage of the model during the launch event.

New Exter colours and variants

In terms of colour options, the Exter is offered in Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Variant options include EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the Exter.

Hyundai Exter variant-wise features

Exter EX (Petrol MT) Six airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Seat-belt reminder system Speed alert system Speed-sensing auto door lock function Impact-sensing auto door unlock function Foldable key LED tail lights Front and rear silver skid plate Painted black rear garnish Body-coloured bumpers 14-inch steel wheels Floor mats Fabric seat upholstery Fully digital instrument cluster Multiple regional UI languages Front power windows Height-adjustable driver seat

Exter EX(O) (Petrol MT) ESC, HAC, VSM

Exter S (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT) Highline TPMS LED DRLs Painted black radiator grille and C-pillar Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers Interior garnish with 3D pattern Painted black AC vents Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Voice recognition Front and rear speakers Steering-mounted controls Rear AC vents Front and rear power windows Electrically adjustable ORVMs Type-C fast charger in front row ESC, HAC, VSM (CNG only) LED turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only) Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)

Exter SX (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, CNG MT) Reverse parking camera Rear defogger Projector headlamps Painted black roof rails and rear spoiler 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels Fabric and leatherette upholstery Electric sunroof Tilt-adjustable steering Automatic climate control Electrically foldable ORVMs Cruise control (petrol only) 15-inch diamond-cut wheels (dual-tone only) Metal pedals (AMT only) Paddle shifters (AMT only)

Exter SX(O) (Petrol MT, Petrol AMT) Smart key 15-inch diamond-cut wheels Footwell lighting Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Engine start-stop button Wireless charger Cruise control Cooled glove box Rear wiper and washer