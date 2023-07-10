Hyundai Exter mileage revealed

- Exter is available in 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine

- Launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh

Hyundai Exter is the newest car from the Korean carmaker in India. It is a micro SUV positioned below the Venue and competes with the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3. The Exter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter mileage

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa engine making 82bhp and 113.8Nm of torque. It can be had either with a five-speed manual or an AMT. You can also have it with a factory-fitted CNG kit. For the CNG version, the power figures are down to 68bhp and 95Nm and it's only available with a manual gearbox.

Hyundai claims an ARAI-tested mileage of 19.4kmpl for the manual and 19.2kmpl for the AMT. And for the CNG version, the claimed mileage of Exter is 27.1km/kg.

Hyundai Exter exterior and interior

The Exter carries the ‘parametric-jewel’ design language and measures 3,815mm in length, 1,710mm in width, and 1,631mm tall. Moreover, the wheelbase stands at 2,450mm, which is the longest in the segment. It sits on 15-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Exter is loaded with many segment-first features. The long feature list of the Exter includes an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a dash-mounted camera, connected car tech, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen unit with connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also on offer are features such as footwell lighting, metal pedals, rear AC vents with power outlets, a paddle shifter, and an onboard navigation system.

Hyundai Exter Prices and Rivals

The Hyundai Exter competes with the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Here’s a list of variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter.