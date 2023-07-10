Hyundai Exter launched; deliveries to begin tomorrow

- Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

- Available in nine colours and seven variants

Hyundai Exter launch price and delivery timelines

Hyundai India has launched the Exter B-SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has confirmed that deliveries of the C3 and Punch rival will begin on 11 July.

Exter 2023 exterior design

Exterior highlights of the new Hyundai Exter include a split headlamp design with H-shaped LED DRLs at the top and a squared headlight cluster with a projector unit below, a 3D Hyundai logo and Exter lettering on the bonnet, silver-coloured faux skid plates, gloss-black ORVMs, roof rails, and an insert on the boot lid, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, H-shaped graphics for the LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

New Exter interior and features

Step inside the 2023 Exter and you are welcomed by an all-black interior theme. The dashboard houses an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connectivity, a dashcam with dual cameras, six airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, a fully digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging.

Exter engine and specifications

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, Kappa petrol engine with an output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG variant that generates an output of 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The model is available in a total of six variants and nine colours. The brand has also revealed the mileage for all versions of the Exter.