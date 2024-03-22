Hyundai Exter waiting period reduces significantly in March 2024

Entry-level variants have maximum waiting duration

Prices start at Rs. 6.13 lakh

The Hyundai Exter continues to perform well in the Indian market with a steady sales volume since its arrival in July last year. The Tata Punch rival is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

As for the waiting period, customers planning to book the model this month will have to wait for up to 16 weeks to get the delivery. Previously, this duration was approximately 38 weeks. The entry-level EX and EX (O) and the top-spec petrol manual SX (O) Connect variants carry a waiting duration of 14 to 16 weeks and four to six weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, all other versions including the CNG trims attract a uniform waiting time of eight to 10 weeks.

Versions Waiting Period (weeks) EX and EX (O) 14-16 weeks SX (O) Connect Manual 4-6 weeks All other variants (manual, AMT, CNG, and dual-tone) 8-10 weeks

Mechanically, the Hyundai Exter is equipped with the brand’s tried and tested 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The motor is capable of generating 81bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, customers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG kit option with the S and SX variants.