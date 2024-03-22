CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Exter waiting period reduces significantly in March 2024

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,744 Views
    Hyundai Exter waiting period reduces significantly in March 2024
    • Entry-level variants have maximum waiting duration
    • Prices start at Rs. 6.13 lakh

    The Hyundai Exter continues to perform well in the Indian market with a steady sales volume since its arrival in July last year. The Tata Punch rival is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) across seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

    Hyundai Exter Right Side View

    As for the waiting period, customers planning to book the model this month will have to wait for up to 16 weeks to get the delivery. Previously, this duration was approximately 38 weeks. The entry-level EX and EX (O) and the top-spec petrol manual SX (O) Connect variants carry a waiting duration of 14 to 16 weeks and four to six weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, all other versions including the CNG trims attract a uniform waiting time of eight to 10 weeks.

    VersionsWaiting Period (weeks)
    EX and EX (O)14-16 weeks
    SX (O) Connect Manual4-6 weeks
    All other variants (manual, AMT, CNG, and dual-tone)8-10 weeks

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Exter is equipped with the brand’s tried and tested 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The motor is capable of generating 81bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, customers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG kit option with the S and SX variants.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kodiaq variants rejigged; prices revised
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 9.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 32.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.32 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.45 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Exter waiting period reduces significantly in March 2024