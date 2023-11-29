Hyundai Exter achieves 1 lakh bookings milestone

Available in seven variants

The recently in-trend SUV, Hyundai Exter has achieved yet another milestone by surpassing 1 lakh bookings in the country. The Korean SUV was launched in July 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, the model achieved 50,000 and 75,000 bookings milestone in August and October 2023, respectively.

The Hyundai Exter can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. It is currently available in the price range of Rs. 6. 35 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option. As for the power output, The 1.2 Kappa motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in petrol mode. On the other hand, the CNG version can generate 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque.