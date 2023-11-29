CarWale
    Hyundai Exter achieves 1 lakh bookings milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available in seven variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The recently in-trend SUV, Hyundai Exter has achieved yet another milestone by surpassing 1 lakh bookings in the country. The Korean SUV was launched in July 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, the model achieved 50,000 and 75,000 bookings milestone in August and October 2023, respectively.

    Hyundai Exter Right Side View

    The Hyundai Exter can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. It is currently available in the price range of Rs. 6. 35 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Mechanically, the Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option. As for the power output, The 1.2 Kappa motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in petrol mode. On the other hand, the CNG version can generate 68bhp and 95.2Nm of peak torque.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift taillight design leaked in new spy shots
     Next 
    MG partners with Charge Zone to expand EV charging network

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.35 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.28 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.92 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

