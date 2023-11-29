CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift taillight design leaked in new spy shots

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift taillight design leaked in new spy shots
    • 2024 XUV300 to get a new rear bumper
    • Will receive a set of fresh LED taillights too

    Mahindra continues testing the facelifted XUV300 ahead of its launch, which is likely to take place in the coming months. New spy shots give us a fresh look at a test mule of the model, thus revealing new details.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The test mule of the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 in the images here is partially camouflaged and in its production-ready avatar. Visible elements include a set of new LED taillights with L-shaped LED turn indicators, new rear bumper with horizontally positioned reflectors, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess with chrome inserts on either side, and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Also up for offer with the updated XUV300 will be a rear wiper and washer setup, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, roof rails, and a conventional antenna. The tailgate, too, seems to have been reworked. Previous spy shots leaked the new fascia of the model, and you can read about it on our website.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV300 facelift will also arrive with a revised interior in tow, including a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new gear lever. We expect the engine and transmission options to carry over unchanged from the current iteration of the car. Once launched, the XUV300 facelift will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and the Renault Kiger.

