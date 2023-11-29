Tata Motors hints at price hike from January 2024

Price hike to be imposed on both ICE and electric vehicles

The quantum of the price hike to be announced in a few weeks

After Audi India and Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors has announced that it is considering a price hike across its portfolio from January 2024. However, the car marque has not specified the quantum of the proposed hike but has stated that it will be imposed on both ICE and electric vehicles.

The current line-up of the brand’s passenger cars in India includes the Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Tigor EV, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Nexon EV, and the recently launched Harrier and Safari. In other news, Tata Motors has also inaugurated a new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh. This RVSF uses environmentally friendly processes and can recycle 12,000 vehicles annually.

An official statement from Tata Motor said, “We are considering a price hike across our passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024. The extent of the hike and exact details will be announced in a few weeks.'