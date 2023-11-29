India-bound new-gen Renault Duster makes international debut

Gets heavily revised exterior and interior

To arrive in India in late 2024

The 2024 Renault Duster aka the Dacia Duster has finally made its global debut in the international market. The new-gen French SUV benefits from completely revised exterior and interiors with new powertrain options. It is expected to arrive in India sometime in late 2024.

On the outside, the new Duster gets a rugged stance with the help of its muscular and carved bonnet, chunky wheel arches, body cladding, and functional roof rails. Up front, it gets Y-shaped LED DRLs with chrome inserts, new and sleeker grille, fog lamps, and wide air intakes on the front bumper. It now rides on dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels. Moreover, the rear door handle is mounted on the pillar as opposed to the door mounted on the previous gen.

At the rear, the SUV gets a more modern design with an extended split roof spoiler, Y-shaped LED taillights, reworked bumper, and a creased tailgate. Other visible highlights include a rear wiper with washer, silver faux skid plate, and a conventional radio antenna.

Inside, the cabin of the updated Duster is heavily redone with a new dashboard and centre console layout. It features a floating infotainment system sitting on top of the aircon vents, physical buttons for HVAC and media controls, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and a revised gear selector lever.

Mechanically, in India, the Duster will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid motor. We also expect to see the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol flex fuel engine later post the launch of the SUV.

Upon arrival, the new-gen Renault Duster will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.