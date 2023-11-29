Mahindra Bolero range registers 11,000 open bookings

Mahindra has over 2.85 lakh bookings as of November 2023

Scorpio range tops the chart with 1.19 lakh open bookings

Mahindra recently revealed its open bookings as of November 2023. The carmaker is yet to deliver over 2.85 lakh cars across the country. In this article, let us look at the demand for the Bolero range.

As of November this year, the Mahindra Bolero range, comprising the Bolero and the Bolero Neo, has 11,000 open bookings. At the same time, both cars continue to receive an average of 9,000 bookings each month.

During the same period, Mahindra received an average of 51,000 bookings per month, and the dealer stock for the brand in Q2 FY24 is worth approximately 30 days. The brand admitted a month-end skew in the ramp-up of production due to a steel shortage.