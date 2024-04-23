Mahindra Bolero Neo scores 1 star in GNCAP test

Scores similar in child and adult occupant protection

Gets two airbags as standard

The Mahindra Bolero Neo was recently tested for its safety under the GNCAP tests, and the SUV has managed to score just one star in the results. This coming from a Mahindra is quite disappointing as the brand’s recent models, including the XUV700 and the Scorpio N scored a full five stars in the crash tests.

The subjected Mahindra Bolero Neo was equipped with two airbags, seat belt reminders, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters. Coming to the results, the SUV achieved 20.26 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection. On the other hand, for child occupant protection, the Bolero Neo managed to score 12.71 points out of 49.

As per the report, the SUV showed weak chest and feet protection for the driver. Furthermore, the structure, body shell as well as the footwell area were rated unstable.

The SUV lacked many safety features such as side airbags and three-point seat belts for all passengers, contributing to the low safety ratings. Moreover, the side-facing seats for the third row were also a major reason for the poor crash test performance.