    Mahindra extends support for customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra extends support for customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    • New initiative benefits will be valid up to 31 December
    • Free towing even for customers without an active RSA program

    Mahindra has announced an initiative to aid customers in response to the recent Cyclone Michaung. The company will offer a range of support as a part of the initiative to Mahindra SUV owners. The key aspects will include complimentary RSA, no-cost inspection and damage assessment, financial and relief through special discounts.

    Mahindra will be providing Roadside Assistance (RSA) within a range of 50km to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra authorised workshop. This service is extended to all, including those without an active RSA program. Further, the service teams are on standby to conduct comprehensive inspections and assess the extent of damage at no cost to the customer.

    To help reduce the financial impact on customers, Mahindra is offering special discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice. Further, this initiative will be available up to 31 December 2023. At the same time, Mahindra has cautioned its customers against starting their SUVs to prevent further damage.

