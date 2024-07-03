CarWale
    Mahindra Marazzo delisted from the official website

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Marazzo delisted from the official website
    • Was the only Mahindra MPV on sale
    • It was first introduced in September 2018

    Mahindra has discreetly delisted its slowest-selling model, the Marazzo MPV from its official website. The three-row people mover has finally been laid to rest after seven years of service. The model was first introduced in 2018 and hasn’t received any significant updates over its lifespan.

    The Mahindra Marazzo was launched at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec version retailed at Rs. 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We also did a price analysis of the Marazzo soon after its launch.

    Mahindra Marazzo Left Front Three Quarter

    At its launch, Mahindra aimed to sell 5,000 units of the Marazzo every month on average. But certainly, that has not been the story over the years. If we check yearly sales from June last year, the automaker managed to sell just 55-60 units of the MPV on average per month.

    Mahindra Marazzo Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Also to note, the MPV was only offered with a manual gearbox at the time of the launch and an automatic version was expected soon. However, an automatic Marazzo never really made it to the market leaving users with no other than the manual. 

    Mechanically, the Marazzo came equipped with a BS6-updated 1.5-litre diesel motor capable of producing 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This motor was coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the last recorded price range of the model was Rs. 14.39 lakh to Rs. 16.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Marazzo Image
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Rs. 14.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6989 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8336 Views
    Mahindra Marazzo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.36 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.03 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.28 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.17 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.99 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.63 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.16 Lakh

