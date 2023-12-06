Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara attracts heavy discount in December 2023

Available with three powertrain options

Prices in India start at Rs. 10.70 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 on the Grand Vitara SUV this month. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses which are valid till 31, December, 2023.

The Grand Vitara SUV can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. As for the discounts, the base-spec Sigma variant only carries an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, all other variants are listed with cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 10,000.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. On the other hand, the strong-hybrid motor is paired with an e-CVT unit. Additionally, the SUV also gets a CNG powertrain option with the Delta and Zeta variants.