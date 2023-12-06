CarWale
    New Maruti Swift 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine specifications revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    New Maruti Swift 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine specifications revealed

    A large part of the new Maruti Swift puzzle has been solved with the Japanese launch of the B-segment hatchback. The car now gets the new K12E three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system whose details have now been revealed. 

    2024 Swift hybrid engine

    This new Swift’s engine, depending on the market, will replace the K12C four-cylinder engine. The 1.2-litre hybrid petrol produces 81bhp/107Nm while the electric motor produces 3bhp/60Nm. A CVT is standard across the range. However, the Japanese market also gets optional 4WD with the CVT, along with the option of a five-speed manual for the top-spec hybrid MZ (ZXi+). The entry-level XG (VXi) is offered without the hybrid technology. 

    Mileage details

    The new Swift’s mileages are as mentioned below:

    Variant Mileage (officially claimed, international)
    Hybrid 2WD CVT24.5kmpl
    Hybrid 4WD CVT22.7kmpl
    Hybrid 2WD 5MT25.4kmpl
    Non-hybrid CVT 2WD23.4kmpl
    Non-hybrid CVT 4WD22kmpl

    This engine is expected to come to India and will power the new Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon R, new Maruti Dzire, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Glanza, and the upcoming Urban Cruiser Taisor. 

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
