New Maruti Swift 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine specifications revealed

A large part of the new Maruti Swift puzzle has been solved with the Japanese launch of the B-segment hatchback. The car now gets the new K12E three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V hybrid system whose details have now been revealed.
2024 Swift hybrid engine
This new Swift’s engine, depending on the market, will replace the K12C four-cylinder engine. The 1.2-litre hybrid petrol produces 81bhp/107Nm while the electric motor produces 3bhp/60Nm. A CVT is standard across the range. However, the Japanese market also gets optional 4WD with the CVT, along with the option of a five-speed manual for the top-spec hybrid MZ (ZXi+). The entry-level XG (VXi) is offered without the hybrid technology.
Mileage details
The new Swift’s mileages are as mentioned below:
|Variant
|Mileage (officially claimed, international)
|Hybrid 2WD CVT
|24.5kmpl
|Hybrid 4WD CVT
|22.7kmpl
|Hybrid 2WD 5MT
|25.4kmpl
|Non-hybrid CVT 2WD
|23.4kmpl
|Non-hybrid CVT 4WD
|22kmpl
This engine is expected to come to India and will power the new Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon R, new Maruti Dzire, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Glanza, and the upcoming Urban Cruiser Taisor.