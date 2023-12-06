Top 5 interior features of the India-bound Renault (Dacia) Duster

- New-generation Duster unveiled

- Gets more space inside along with new equipment

The 2024 Duster was globally unveiled recently with a refreshed design, revamped interior, and new features. We hope the India-bound Renault Duster confirmed by the carmaker will carry forward the latest equipment from the Dacia model. Here are the top five features inside the Duster SUV that will make it stand out.

1. New 'Y-shaped signature' design

Like the headlights and taillamps that include the new Y-shaped design, the interior also features the same style. For example, the air vents comprise a Y-shaped element in a copper finish, which is also seen around the door-panel armrests.

2. New customisable driver's display

The new-generation Duster features a seven-inch customisable instrument cluster. The carmaker calls it a colour digital dashboard, which can be customised by the driver in a layout they prefer and with the most relevant information as per their need.

3. YouClip organiser

If you closely notice, there is a smartphone holder next to the infotainment screen. It's a standard accessory like the new practical YouClip feature invented by Dacia engineers. Thanks to the five YouClip grips in the cabin, passengers can hold several other accessories like tablet, bag hook, cup holder, storage pouch, movable light, etc.

4. Wireless charger

The Duster's centre console houses a wireless smartphone charger which is easily accessible to both the front occupants.

5. Driver-assistance systems

The carmaker has introduced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to the latest iteration of the Duster. The most notable ones include automatic braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear parking assist, and emergency stop signal. We hope all these features make it to the new Renault Duster which is confirmed to be introduced in the Indian market.