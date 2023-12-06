CarWale
    Lamborghini Revuelto launched in India at Rs. 8.89 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Revuelto launched in India at Rs. 8.89 crore
    • Aventador successor debuts in India
    • Powered by 1,015bhp-producing V12 hybrid engine

    Lamborghini has officially introduced the Revuelto flagship sports car in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom, before options). The spiritual successor to the Aventador features the Italian marquee’s new V12 engine that is now paired with a hybrid motor.

    At the heart of the Revuelto supercar is a new 6.5-litre, V12 petrol engine that generates an output of 825bhp and 725Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a hybrid motor which takes the combined output to a whopping 1,015bhp! Mated with a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model is claimed to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds, with the top speed rated at 350kmph.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Dashboard

    In terms of design, the new Lamborghini Revuelto features Y-shaped elements all around, including the LED DRLs. The iconic wedge-shaped silhouette has been carried over, but everything else is new. The front and rear get new bumpers, while the side profile benefits from the signature scissor doors and a staggered wheel setup of 20 and 21-inch wheels.

    As we mentioned earlier, the Y-shaped design is almost omnipresent, and this attribute can even be seen with the design of the centre console merging with the dashboard on the inside. There are three screens inside, including a 9.1-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, and an 8.4-inch horizontally positioned screen for the passenger. Lamborghini offers a range of customisation options, which can be further enhanced via the company’s Ad Personam division.

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Top 5 interior features of the India-bound Renault (Dacia) Duster

