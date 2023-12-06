CarWale
    New 2024 Renault Duster confirmed for India; expected to arrive in 2025

    New 2024 Renault Duster confirmed for India; expected to arrive in 2025
    • Was showcased on 26 November
    • Will be offered with a range of petrol engines

    The next-generation Renault Duster has been officially confirmed for the Indian market and is expected to be launched in 2025. We can also expect a localised version of the Dacia Jogger seven-seater vehicle and two Nissan derivatives of the Duster and the Jogger.

    Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Renault (Dacia) Duster was unveiled on 26 November and is the third generation of the compact SUV. It features a revised exterior design, all-new interiors, and three-petrol engines — including one that is LPG compatible for EU markets.

    Renault New Duster Dashboard

    Joining the Duster, Jogger, and their two Nissan siblings will be two A-segment EVs, the Kwid, Magnite, Triber, and the Nissan derivative of the Triber. The Renault-Nissan alliance will also go even bigger in terms of exports from India as it will deliver to both LHD and RHD markets.

