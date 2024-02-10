New Renault Duster leaked ahead of official reveal

Expected to arrive in a few months

This is it. The all-new Renault Duster will come to India at the end of this year and it has been leaked ahead of its official debut later this year. It follows hot on the heels of the Dacia Duster that was unveiled last November and as expected, it follows the Dacia Duster right down to the tee in terms of design, features and layout.

The pictures reveal the high stance, big wheels and double-stack grille with the slim headlamps. The silhouette is familiar and retains the legendary Duster shape while at the rear, this car gets tri-angular tail lamps and a chunky boot door. Even the cabin is the same as what we saw a few months ago with things like dual digital displays, a three-spoke steering wheel, a grey and black cabin and a stacked centre console.

Under the hood, it will be offered with 3 petrol engines. Up first is a 1.6-litre petrol mated to an automatic gearbox and two electric motors. It produces 140bhp/148Nm and has a mileage of 24.5 km. The second is a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol mated to a 48V electric motor having an output in the range of 110bhp-160bhp and T will be one to get 4X4 tech with multiple driving modes. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The final engine, which is unlikely to come to India, is also a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol/LPG compatible engine mated to a six-speed manual.

As we said, this is the car that will come to India towards late 2024 and be the first of the big launches from the alliance. It will be followed by its Nissan counterpart and then a three-row version which we expect will be based on the Dacia Jogger.

