Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG attract discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in February 2024

Both cars were recently updated with CNG AMT variants

Offers valid up to 29 February

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts on their model range this month. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The single-cylinder variants of the Tiago and Tigor CNG are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, each. Similarly, the twin-cylinder variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, each.

Earlier this week, Tata introduced the CNG AMT versions in the Tiago and Tigor, making them the first CNG cars in the country to be offered with an automatic transmission. Both models are priced from Rs. 7.90 lakh and Rs. 8.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.