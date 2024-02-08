CarWale
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.85 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    21,995 Views
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.85 lakh

    - Claimed mileage of 28.06kmkg

    - Tiago CNG also available with AMT

    Tata Motors has launched the Tigor CNG AMT with a starting price of Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in XZA and XZA+ variants, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty is handled by an AMT unit along with a claimed mileage of 28.06kmkg.

    Besides this, the Tigor is also now available in a new Meteor Bronze exterior colour. With this, Tata’s CNG profile along with Tiago and Tigor CNG now includes Altroz CNG and Punch CNG. Additionally, the automaker has sold over 1.3 lakh CNG cars in the past 24 months.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tigor CNG AMT (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantsPrices
    XZARs. 8.85 lakh
    XZA+Rs. 9.55 lakh
    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.54 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.49 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.17 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.35 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.23 Lakh

