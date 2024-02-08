Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.85 lakh

- Claimed mileage of 28.06kmkg

- Tiago CNG also available with AMT

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor CNG AMT with a starting price of Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in XZA and XZA+ variants, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty is handled by an AMT unit along with a claimed mileage of 28.06kmkg.

Besides this, the Tigor is also now available in a new Meteor Bronze exterior colour. With this, Tata’s CNG profile along with Tiago and Tigor CNG now includes Altroz CNG and Punch CNG. Additionally, the automaker has sold over 1.3 lakh CNG cars in the past 24 months.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tigor CNG AMT (all prices, ex-showroom):