Tata Tigor CNG AMT arrives at dealerships across India

Tata Motors launched the all-new Tigor CNG AMT in India today at a starting price of Rs. 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched alongside the Tiago iCNG in an automatic guise priced at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the model has started reaching dealerships across the country.

The Tigor CNG AMT is available in two trim levels, namely, XZA and XZA+ with a new Meteor Bronze paint scheme. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor coupled with a company-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. The engine is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque while being paired to a five-speed AMT gearbox. Moreover, the automaker claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

In terms of features, the new Tigor CNG AMT comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Tigor CNG AMT:

