Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 1.11 lakh in February 2024

- Honda City petrol variants attract maximum discount

- No discounts on the Elevate SUV

Honda Cars India has rolled out discount offers across its sedan line-up for the month of February 2024. The automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.11 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyal bonuses, and corporate discounts. Let us take a detailed look at it.

The following are the discounts on the Honda Amaze in February 2024:

Discount type Amount Cash discount Up to Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs. 20,000 Loyalty bonus Rs. 4,000

Notably, customers can also opt for free accessories worth up to Rs. 36,246 instead of a cash discount. Additionally, the automaker is also providing a special benefit of Rs. 30,000 on the Elite Edition of the Amaze.

Now, coming to the Honda City, the petrol variants attract discounts of up to Rs. 1.11 lakh, while the hybrid variants are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Discount type Amount Cash discount Rs. 25,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Loyalty bonus Rs. 4,000 Honda car exchange bonus Rs. 6,000 Corporate discount Rs. 5,000 Special corporate discount Rs. 20,000 Fourth and fifth-year extended warranty worth Rs. 13,651 Elegant Edition special benefit Rs. 36,500

Similar to the Honda Amaze, customers can either opt for a cash discount or free accessories of up to Rs. 26,947. These above-mentioned offers are valid till 29 February, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, model, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact their nearest authorised dealership to learn more about the offers.