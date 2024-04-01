CarWale
    Honda Amaze variants rejigged; features revised

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda Amaze variants rejigged; features revised
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.93 lakh
    • Available in two variants

    Honda Cars India has updated the feature list of its entire range with the addition of new safety features. Also, the carmaker has rejigged the variant list of its entry-level sedan, the Amaze. With this, the model is now only available in two trims, namely, S and VX, at a starting price of Rs. 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Honda Amaze was previously offered in four variants – E, S, VX, and VX Elite with manual and automatic transmission options. Furthermore, the automaker has added seat belt reminder feature for all five occupants as standard across the range.

    Mechanically, the Honda Amaze can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor capable of producing 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Amaze:

    VariantsSVX
    1.2 Petrol ManualRs. 7,92,800Rs. 9,04,000
    1.2 Petrol CVTRs. 8,82,600Rs. 9,86,000
    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
