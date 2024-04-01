Honda Amaze variants rejigged; features revised

Prices start at Rs. 7.93 lakh

Available in two variants

Honda Cars India has updated the feature list of its entire range with the addition of new safety features. Also, the carmaker has rejigged the variant list of its entry-level sedan, the Amaze. With this, the model is now only available in two trims, namely, S and VX, at a starting price of Rs. 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Amaze was previously offered in four variants – E, S, VX, and VX Elite with manual and automatic transmission options. Furthermore, the automaker has added seat belt reminder feature for all five occupants as standard across the range.

Mechanically, the Honda Amaze can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor capable of producing 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda Amaze: