Honda City and Amaze get discounts of up to Rs. 88,600 in January 2024

Benefits valid up to 31 January

Honda Cars India has announced discounts on select models in its product range for January 2024. The company is offering benefits for the Amaze and the City, while the Elevate and the City hybrid continue to be sold sans any discounts.

Honda City discounts

The Honda City is available with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and an extended warranty worth Rs. 13,700 (VX and ZX variants only). Additionally, all variants excluding the Elegant Edition, get a special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. At the same time, the Elegant Edition gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a special edition benefit of Rs. 40,000.

In addition to the above, the MY23 versions of the City get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 or complimentary accessories worth Rs. 27,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Similarly, the MY24 versions get complimentary accessories worth Rs. 11,000 and a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, each.

Honda Amaze discounts

The Honda Amaze can be availed with a special corporate discount of Rs. 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, the MY23 versions get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 or complimentary accessories of up to Rs. 36,000.

The Elite Edition in the MY24 version of the sub-four-metre sedan gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 under the special edition benefit and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. All variants get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, while the S variant gets a bonus benefit of up to Rs. 10,000 as a cash discount or complimentary accessories of up to Rs. 12,000.