Mahindra sells 35,171 units in December 2023

- Mahindra records 24 per cent Y-o-Y growth

- To introduce multiple models in the coming months

Mahindra announced its sales numbers for December 2023. The company’s passenger vehicle sales for December 2023 stood at 35,171 vehicles, up from the 28,445 units sold during the same period in 2022, thus resulting in a growth of 24 per cent.

With the arrival of the new year, Mahindra is preparing to launch multiple new models. It is expected to start the new innings with the arrival of the updated XUV400 EV and the XUV300 facelift, which could be followed by the Bolero Neo Plus. Later in the year, the carmaker will introduce the five-door version of the Thar, followed by the XUV.e8, which is essentially the electric version of the XUV700. The latter is also expected to arrive in the captain seat format sometime this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “In December, we sold a total of 35,171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24 per cent over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.