Mahindra XUV700 open bookings stand at 35,000 units in February 2024

XUV700 prices in India start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

The model recently received a MY24 update

Mahindra has revealed its updated list of pending orders for February 2024. The brand currently has over 2.26 lakh bookings that are yet to be fulfilled on a pan India level. Simultaneously, Mahindra continues to receive 50,000 fresh bookings each month, while cancellations account for approximately 10 per cent of these numbers.

From the outstanding units of the 2.26 lakh bookings, Mahindra is yet to deliver 35,000 units of the XUV700. As of February 2024, the model garners an average of 7,000 fresh bookings each month.

The Mahindra XUV700 received an MY24 update last month, which included a slew of changes such as a new colour, new features, and a fresh captain seat layout for the second row. The company is also likely to introduce a new entry-level petrol automatic variant soon, details of which were recently leaked.