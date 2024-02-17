Mahindra Thar waiting period in February 2024 comes down to 52 weeks

Thar prices in India start at Rs. 11.25 lakh

Five-door version to be launched in India later this year

Mahindra continues to witness high demand for the Thar even three years after the lifestyle SUV was launched in the country. The model, which is available in two variants and a range of colours, is offered with petrol and diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra recently revealed that this month, the Thar has an average waiting period of up to 52 weeks or 12 months. This timeline is applicable across the country, with the RWD version witnessing the highest demand.

As of February 2024, Mahindra is yet to deliver approximately 2.26 lakh bookings. Of these numbers, the Thar is yet to reach the homes of 71,000 customers who have currently made bookings. The model continues to generate new bookings of 7,000 units each month. Later this year, the brand plans to launch the five-door version of the Thar, test mules of which have been spotted on multiple occasions.