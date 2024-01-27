CarWale
    Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a digital instrument cluster

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a digital instrument cluster
    • Five-door Thar prices in India to be revealed later this year
    • Will get an electric sunroof at launch

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the coming months, the Mahindra Thar five-door has been spotted testing yet again. New spy shots shared on the web give us a look at the interior and reveal a new feature of the SUV.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar will get a fully digital instrument console. This unit is likely to be similar to that of its siblings, including the XUV400 and XUV700. 

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    A few other notable elements include a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction buttons, roof-mounted IRVM, circular AC vents, and a grab handle on the passenger side of the dashboard.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    Previous spy shots of the new Thar five-door have hinted at key features, such as new headlamps and DRLs, electric sunroof, new dual-tone alloy wheels, front armrest, and more. It is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
