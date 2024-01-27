Mahindra Thar five-door spotted again; to get a digital instrument cluster

Five-door Thar prices in India to be revealed later this year

Will get an electric sunroof at launch

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the coming months, the Mahindra Thar five-door has been spotted testing yet again. New spy shots shared on the web give us a look at the interior and reveal a new feature of the SUV.

As seen in the images here, the five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar will get a fully digital instrument console. This unit is likely to be similar to that of its siblings, including the XUV400 and XUV700.

A few other notable elements include a leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction buttons, roof-mounted IRVM, circular AC vents, and a grab handle on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Previous spy shots of the new Thar five-door have hinted at key features, such as new headlamps and DRLs, electric sunroof, new dual-tone alloy wheels, front armrest, and more. It is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Image Source