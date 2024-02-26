CarWale
    Mahindra five-door Thar to be launched in Q2 FY 2025

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra five-door Thar to be launched in Q2 FY 2025
    • Likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel guises 
    • Will get more features compared to its three-door sibling

    The Mahindra Thar five-door has been on the cards for a while. Now, the manufacturer has finally announced the launch timeline of this much-anticipated SUV. The model, which will rival the Maruti Jimny, will be launched in the country in Q2 FY 2025.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Left Side View

    On the design front, the five-door Thar will have a bigger wheelbase compared to its three-door sibling, resulting in more space inside the cabin. Apart from this, it will get a new front radiator grille, LED headlamps with DRLs, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and the addition of two seats in the third row. 

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    The new set of spy shots have confirmed that this upcoming SUV will get a bigger infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. Other notable features include a rear centre armrest, front parking sensors, and an electric fuel lid opener. 

    Under the skin, we expect the Mahindra Thar five-door to be available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which make 200bhp/380Nm and 172bhp/400Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are likely to be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter unit. 

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select vs Tata Safari Pure (O) – Features compared

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
