Hyundai Creta N Line teased ahead of launch in India

Creta N Line prices in India to be revealed next month

Will be offered in two variants and a single engine option

Hyundai India is set to launch the performance-oriented iteration of the Creta in the country early next month. Known as the Creta N Line, prices of this model will be revealed on 11 March and will become the third N Line offering after the i20 and the Venue.

Hyundai has now teased the Creta N Line on its social media channels. While the teaser images do not reveal any specifications or features of the car, we do know what to expect, courtesy of the leaked images and the patent that was filed for the upcoming mid-size SUV.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Unlike the standard Creta that gets only a DCT unit with the aforementioned engine, the N Line guise will also be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. Back in January this year, we brought you exclusive details that the 2024 Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, namely N8 and N10.