HPCL orders 1500 DC chargers from Servotech

Servotech – a Delhi-based EV tech company – has bagged an order of 1500 fast EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). HPCL has invested around 102 crore for the manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritizing HPCL's retail outlets.

Additionally, Servotech will also manufacture and supply chargers to EV charger OEMs. The instalment will include two charger capacities – 60kW and 120kW. The Delhi-based company has already supplied 4000 EV chargers across the country and has recently taken an order from BPCL as well to install around 1800 DC EV chargers with the project valued at Rs 120 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarika Bhatia, director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd., said: 'We are honoured to be a part of India's E-Mobility revolution and together with HPCL. We are confident that our high-quality and technologically advanced DC fast EV chargers will help to establish e-mobility touchpoints, optimize transactions, improve availability, simplify discovery, and facilitate navigation for EV users'.