    New Skoda sub-four metre SUV for India teased

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,957 Views
    New Skoda sub-four metre SUV for India teased
    • To launch in 2025
    • To be positioned below Kushaq

    Skoda India has teased a new petrol-powered sub-four metre SUV which could  hit the Indian market  next year. It will be launched alongside a new all-electric SUV in the country. The automaker has not revealed the name, however, it could be one of these five names – Kylaq, Kymaq, Kyroq, Kariq, and Kwiq.

    The upcoming Skoda SUV will share its underpinnings with the existing models, Kushaq and Slavia. It will be equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. As per the automaker, its primary target audience is the hatchback and sedan users.

    While revealing the details, the carmaker teased the front profile of the SUV. It will feature a split LED headlamp design with LED DRLs, tall bonnet with ridges, chunky wheel arches, and roof rails.

    The new Skoda SUV will be positioned below the Kushaq and compete against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and other sub-four metre SUVs in the segment.

     Previous 
    Different People, Cultures, And Experiences Bring In Lots Of Value: Sindu Nadiger
     Next 
    HPCL orders 1500 DC chargers from Servotech

