Different People, Cultures, And Experiences Bring In Lots Of Value: Sindu Nadiger

Sindu Nadiger’s journey began with a bold leap into the world of technology, breaking barriers in a family deeply rooted in the legal profession. Fueled by an early passion for all things tech, Sindu proudly stands as the first engineer in her family, setting the stage for a groundbreaking career.

Starting at Honeywell Technologies in Madurai, she swiftly returned to Bangalore, where her roots run deep. The transition led her to join Wipro Technologies, marking significant milestones in her professional trajectory.

Fast forward to today, Sindu is the Team Manager of Product Development and Embedded Security at Elektrobit. In this pivotal role, she spearheads the development and operational facets of embedded security products. Her strategic leadership ensures the seamless adaptation and deployment of cutting-edge solutions, delivering maximum value to Elektrobit's clientele.

Solving each problem brought her a profound sense of contentment and satisfaction, leading her to realise that she was fond of hardware and software. A significant shift has occurred in her perspective as she firmly believes that authenticity, transparency, and integrity hold the utmost importance in effective leadership.

Talking about Elektrobit, she said the company has Leadership Promise – Lead, Care, and Drive. “We lead the people by showing our vision and setting the direction. We set standards by setting a high-performance culture. We allow them to fail and nurture them. We take care of women employees by providing a suitable platform and psychologically safe environment where they can openly express opinions; we embrace diversity,” she says.

The interconnected nature of diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident in her perspective. Emphasising the value brought by different people, cultures, and experiences, she highlights their role in enhancing learning and fostering creativity. She believes that the perception of glass ceilings for women no longer exists now, and she asserts that women, in general, possess untapped potential waiting to be unleashed.