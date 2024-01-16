SCOOP! Hyundai Creta N Line coming soon, details leaked!

Hyundai Creta N facelift in N Line form to be offered in two variants

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Just hours ahead of the Hyundai Creta facelift’s launch, we have got our hands on exclusive details of the SUV’s N Line version. The Creta will become Hyundai’s third N Line offering in India after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line.

Image used for representation purpose only

Coming to the Creta N Line, the model will be powered by a 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine tuned to develop 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine will send power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line will be available in two variants, namely N8 and N10. The DCT will arrive in both variants, while the MT is exclusive to the N10 variant. Elsewhere, we expect the Creta N Line to get minor cosmetic updates over the vanilla version, and a few distinguishing features on the inside as well.