Tata Punch EV vs Punch ICE: Top 5 exterior changes detailed

Punch EV prices in India to be revealed later this week

Bookings underway for Rs. 21,000

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the Punch EV on 17 January. The carmaker commenced bookings of the model earlier this month for Rs. 21,000. In this article, let us take a look at the top five changes to the exterior design of the EV version compared to the ICE-powered Punch.

New LED light bar

Similar to its elder siblings, including the Safari, Harrier, Nexon and Nexon EV, the Punch EV will also boast an LED light bar on the fascia, with LED DRLs on either side acting as a single-piece unit.

Charging port

The Punch EV, unlike other electric Tata cars, will get a charging port on the front side. Sitting behind the Tata logo upfront will be a flap that can be opened to access the charging port.

New alloy wheels

On either side, the most affordable electric SUV from the homegrown carmaker will come equipped with a new set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. This set has been designed to aid the overall dynamics of the vehicle.

New front bumper

The overall fascia of the Punch EV has received a massive overhaul when compared to the petrol or CNG versions. The front bumper gets a considerable update and now houses a triangular-shaped design for the main headlight cluster, new air dam, and a blanked-off grille.

Revised colour palette

To further help differentiate itself from the ICE sibling, the new Punch EV will be offered in five colours – Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, all of which come with a contrast black roof across the variant matrix. Notably, the Punch EV variants will include five options, and you can read all about them on our website.