2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India at Rs. 67.90 lakh

Gets a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen

Can be had in both petrol and diesel guises

JLR India has launched the 2024 iteration of the Land Rover Discovery Sport in India. This luxury SUV is priced at Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had in both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

In terms of design and styling, Land Rover has offered only a handful of cosmetic changes to the exterior of the updated Discovery Sport. It now features an all-black mesh front grille in a glossy finish, freshly designed LED headlamps and taillamps, and a new pair of 21-inch alloy wheels.

As you step inside this new luxury SUV, the most prominent change one can see is a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen with mobile connectivity. Moreover, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, new gear selector, climate control for the third row, 3D surround view camera, and a ClearSight ground view and a rearview mirror.

Under the hood, the Discovery Sport can be had in two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 245bhp and 365Nm of torque while the latter churns out 201bhp and a whopping 430Nm of torque, both mated to an automatic gearbox that sends the power to all four wheels.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The new Discovery Sport is versatile by design and perfect for active families that like to hit the road cocooned in luxury. It is a characterful, modern, compact SUV with a versatile interior, breadth of capability as well as intuitive technology that makes every journey for the family one of utmost comfort and safety.”