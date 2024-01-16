Hyundai Creta facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

Offered with three powertrain options

Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Creta facelift in the country. The updated mid-size SUV can be had in seven variants and three powertrain options. We have covered most of the details of the new Creta including the variants, colour options, and the waiting period. Now, in this article, we list the engine-wise ARAI-certified mileage of the recently launched Creta facelift.

The Hyundai Creta is available with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Listed below are the ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures of the new Hyundai Creta: