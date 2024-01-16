CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

    Hyundai Creta facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed
    • Offered with three powertrain options
    • Prices in India start at Rs.

    Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Creta facelift in the country. The updated mid-size SUV can be had in seven variants and three powertrain options. We have covered most of the details of the new Creta including the variants, colour options, and the waiting period. Now, in this article, we list the engine-wise ARAI-certified mileage of the recently launched Creta facelift.

    The Hyundai Creta is available with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Listed below are the ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures of the new Hyundai Creta:

    EngineTransmissionFuel Efficiency
    1.5-litre NA petrol 6MT17.4kmpl
    6iMT17.7kmpl
    1.5-litre turbo-petrol7DCT18.4kmpl
    1.5-litre diesel engine6MT21.8kmpl
    6AT19.1kmpl
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 11 lakh
     Next 
    2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India at Rs. 67.90 lakh

